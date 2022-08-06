Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.06), Fidelity Earnings reports. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.80) earnings per share.
Theravance Biopharma Stock Down 7.8 %
TBPH stock traded down $0.74 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $8.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,175,657 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,883,140. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $8.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.30. Theravance Biopharma has a twelve month low of $6.10 and a twelve month high of $14.28.
Several research firms have weighed in on TBPH. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Theravance Biopharma in a report on Thursday, July 14th. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Theravance Biopharma in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.75.
Theravance Biopharma, Inc is a diversified biopharmaceutical company primarily focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of organ-selective medicines. Its purpose is to pioneer a new generation of small molecule drugs designed to better meet patient needs. Its research is focused in the areas of inflammation and immunology.
In pursuit of its purpose, Theravance Biopharma applies insights and innovation at each stage of its business and utilizes its internal capabilities and those of partners around the world.
