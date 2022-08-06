Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.06), Fidelity Earnings reports. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.80) earnings per share.

Theravance Biopharma Stock Down 7.8 %

TBPH stock traded down $0.74 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $8.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,175,657 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,883,140. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $8.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.30. Theravance Biopharma has a twelve month low of $6.10 and a twelve month high of $14.28.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on TBPH. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Theravance Biopharma in a report on Thursday, July 14th. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Theravance Biopharma in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.75.

Institutional Trading of Theravance Biopharma

Theravance Biopharma Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Theravance Biopharma by 45.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,549 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,101 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Theravance Biopharma by 51.6% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 8,277 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 2,818 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Theravance Biopharma during the first quarter worth $101,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Theravance Biopharma in the first quarter valued at $361,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Theravance Biopharma by 61.9% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 124,234 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,188,000 after acquiring an additional 47,509 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.14% of the company’s stock.

Theravance Biopharma, Inc is a diversified biopharmaceutical company primarily focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of organ-selective medicines. Its purpose is to pioneer a new generation of small molecule drugs designed to better meet patient needs. Its research is focused in the areas of inflammation and immunology.

In pursuit of its purpose, Theravance Biopharma applies insights and innovation at each stage of its business and utilizes its internal capabilities and those of partners around the world.

