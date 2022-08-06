Throne Trading 17.5% Lower This Week (THN)

Throne (THN) traded 4.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 5th. Throne has a total market cap of $1.99 million and $905,359.00 worth of Throne was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Throne has traded down 17.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Throne coin can currently be bought for about $0.0051 or 0.00000022 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded up 46.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004313 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $144.66 or 0.00623799 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001615 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002227 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.49 or 0.00015053 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
About Throne
Throne’s total supply is 1,974,198,687 coins and its circulating supply is 390,752,313 coins. Throne’s official Twitter account is @throneNFT.
Throne Coin Trading
