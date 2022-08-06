TI Fluid Systems (LON:TIFS) Shares Down 0.8%

TI Fluid Systems plc (LON:TIFS – Get Rating) shares dropped 0.8% on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 171 ($2.10) and last traded at GBX 172 ($2.11). Approximately 140,340 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 76% from the average daily volume of 590,117 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 173.40 ($2.12).

Analyst Ratings Changes

TIFS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of TI Fluid Systems from GBX 260 ($3.19) to GBX 220 ($2.70) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of TI Fluid Systems from GBX 280 ($3.43) to GBX 250 ($3.06) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 318 ($3.90).

Get TI Fluid Systems alerts:

TI Fluid Systems Trading Down 0.8 %

The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 164.16 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 185.13. The firm has a market cap of £894.86 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8,600.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 132.45.

TI Fluid Systems Company Profile

TI Fluid Systems plc manufactures and sells fluid storage, carrying, and delivery systems primarily for the light-duty automotive market worldwide. It operates through two segments, Fluid Carrying Systems (FCS) and Fuel Tank and Delivery Systems (FTDS). The FCS segment offers brake and fuel lines and bundles, such as double-wall and single-wall steel fluid carrying lines, and bundles for brake and fuel systems; multi-layer plastic lines for vapor, thermal management, and exhaust treatment; sensor-integrated connectors for installation and system assembly; and heated plastic lines for selective catalyst reduction urea fluids.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for TI Fluid Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TI Fluid Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.