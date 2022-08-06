TigerCash (TCH) Trading Up 1.8% Over Last 7 Days

TigerCash (TCH) traded up 0.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on August 6th. Over the last seven days, TigerCash has traded 1.8% higher against the US dollar. TigerCash has a total market capitalization of $405,838.37 and $1.73 million worth of TigerCash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TigerCash coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0072 or 0.00000031 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Mixin (XIN) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $180.29 or 0.00791229 BTC.

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23,154.35 or 0.99819908 BTC.

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0337 or 0.00000145 BTC.

Fusion (FSN) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001212 BTC.

Litecoin Cash (LCC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Safe Haven (SHA) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0631 or 0.00000272 BTC.

Bean Cash (BITB) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Manna (MANNA) traded 28.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Sakura Bloom (SKB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

TigerCash Coin Profile

TigerCash (TCH) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. TigerCash’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 55,999,900 coins. TigerCash’s official Twitter account is @Thr_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for TigerCash is https://reddit.com/r/CoinTigerExchange. The official message board for TigerCash is medium.com/cointiger. The official website for TigerCash is www.cointiger.com.

TigerCash Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Thorecash makes crypto-lending and investments accessible to the masses, cuts the red-tape. Thore platform simply aims to interconnect the $1 billion Crypto assets fractured across the world of crypto. The ThoreCash network is a blockchain purpose-designed for investments. It aims to connect fundraisers to investors with similar goals. And, the use of a distributed ledger system ensures a permanent record of lending and borrowing interactions on the platform. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TigerCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TigerCash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TigerCash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

