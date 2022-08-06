Tixl One Day Volume Reaches $78,883.00 (TXL)

Tixl (TXL) traded up 1.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on August 6th. One Tixl coin can currently be purchased for $0.0610 or 0.00000140 BTC on exchanges. Tixl has a total market capitalization of $4.09 million and approximately $78,883.00 worth of Tixl was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Tixl has traded up 15.6% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Tixl alerts:

Tarality (TARAL) traded up 120.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000007 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004315 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $154.98 or 0.00668611 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001615 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002243 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.75 or 0.00016168 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Tixl Coin Profile

Tixl’s total supply is 600,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 67,070,793 coins. The Reddit community for Tixl is https://reddit.com/r/tixl and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Tixl’s official Twitter account is @TixlOrg. Tixl’s official website is tixl.me/executive-summary. The official message board for Tixl is medium.com/tixlcurrency.

Tixl Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Tixl is a non-profit FinTech company based in Hamburg, Germany. Tixl is the company behind the “Autobahn Network” project, a next-generation payment network. MTXLT (later TXL) is a token issued by Tixl, and the flagship asset of the Autobahn Network, which can be transferred with zero fees. The Autobahn Network allows Bitcoin, and other digital assets, to be transferred quickly and privately with low transaction fees. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tixl directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tixl should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Tixl using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Tixl Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Tixl and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.