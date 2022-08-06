Todd P. Kelsey Sells 3,000 Shares of Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS) Stock

Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS – Get Rating) CEO Todd P. Kelsey sold 3,000 shares of Plexus stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.56, for a total transaction of $283,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 104,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,884,167.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

NASDAQ:PLXS opened at $92.63 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.74 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.62. Plexus Corp. has a twelve month low of $72.88 and a twelve month high of $99.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The technology company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $981.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $906.32 million. Plexus had a net margin of 3.43% and a return on equity of 11.79%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.99 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Plexus Corp. will post 4.44 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in shares of Plexus by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 16,772 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,608,000 after purchasing an additional 1,414 shares during the last quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Plexus in the 4th quarter worth about $575,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Plexus by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 499,588 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,905,000 after buying an additional 19,300 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its position in Plexus by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 11,262 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,080,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Plexus in the 1st quarter worth about $1,504,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.92% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Plexus in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $98.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James upgraded shares of Plexus from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $99.50.

Plexus Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides electronic manufacturing services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It offers design and development, supply chain, new product introduction, and manufacturing solutions, as well as aftermarket services to companies in the healthcare/life sciences, industrial/commercial, aerospace/defense, and communications market sectors.

