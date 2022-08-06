Tokes Price Down 0% Over Last Week (TKS)

Tokes (TKS) traded 0% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on August 6th. Over the last seven days, Tokes has traded 0% lower against the dollar. Tokes has a market capitalization of $3.20 million and $1.00 worth of Tokes was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Tokes coin can now be purchased for about $0.0160 or 0.00000041 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0854 or 0.00000370 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000817 BTC.

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001993 BTC.

BitcoinPoS (BPS) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0613 or 0.00000265 BTC.

TurtleNetwork (TN) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000009 BTC.

About Tokes

TKS is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 15th, 2016. Tokes’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 199,999,574 coins. Tokes’ official Twitter account is @tokesplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Tokes is multichain.ventures. The Reddit community for Tokes is /r/tokesplatform.

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded to solve the cannabis industry’s banking problem via cryptocurrency payments, the Tokes Platform also builds blockchain based “track and trace” solutions for supply chain management and integration to conventional enterprise software (ERP systems) for any industry. Tokes (TKS) is the native cryptocurrency of the platform payment solutions. Riding on one of the fastest blockchains, the Waves network, Tokes serves as the transactional token for the available products as well as any tokenized applications integrated or build into the ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Tokes

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tokes directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tokes should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Tokes using one of the exchanges listed above.

