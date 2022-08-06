Toncoin Price Hits $1.14 on Major Exchanges (TON)

Toncoin (TON) traded up 11% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on August 6th. One Toncoin coin can now be purchased for $1.14 or 0.00004938 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Toncoin has traded 23% higher against the U.S. dollar. Toncoin has a market cap of $1.40 billion and $5.60 million worth of Toncoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded up 107.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000006 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004322 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $144.29 or 0.00623537 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001616 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002256 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.65 or 0.00015786 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
About Toncoin
Toncoin’s total supply is 5,047,558,528 coins and its circulating supply is 1,221,401,181 coins.
Toncoin Coin Trading
