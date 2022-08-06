Toncoin Price Hits $1.14 on Major Exchanges (TON)

Toncoin (TON) traded up 11% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on August 6th. One Toncoin coin can now be purchased for $1.14 or 0.00004938 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Toncoin has traded 23% higher against the U.S. dollar. Toncoin has a market cap of $1.40 billion and $5.60 million worth of Toncoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded up 107.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004322 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $144.29 or 0.00623537 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001616 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002256 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.65 or 0.00015786 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

About Toncoin

Toncoin’s total supply is 5,047,558,528 coins and its circulating supply is 1,221,401,181 coins.

Toncoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Toncoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Toncoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase . Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Toncoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

