Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TNXP) Upgraded to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TNXP – Get Rating) to a sell rating in a report published on Friday morning.

Separately, Noble Financial assumed coverage on Tonix Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, April 18th. They set an outperform rating and a $19.20 price target on the stock.

Get Tonix Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 12.2 %

Tonix Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $1.58 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.00. Tonix Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $1.19 and a 52 week high of $26.08.

Insider Activity

Tonix Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:TNXP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($1.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.60). As a group, equities research analysts expect that Tonix Pharmaceuticals will post -6.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Seth Lederman acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.71 per share, for a total transaction of $34,200.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 24,235 shares in the company, valued at $41,441.85. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.23% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in Tonix Pharmaceuticals by 243.6% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 158,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 112,552 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Tonix Pharmaceuticals by 36.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 285,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 76,935 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. boosted its position in Tonix Pharmaceuticals by 200.0% during the 1st quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 300,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 200,000 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in Tonix Pharmaceuticals by 3,344.6% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 348,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 338,269 shares during the period. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Tonix Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $196,000. 22.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Tonix Pharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, acquiring, developing, and licensing therapeutics and diagnostics to treat and prevent human disease and alleviate suffering. Its portfolio includes immunology, rare disease, infectious disease, and central nervous system (CNS) product candidates.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tonix Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tonix Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.