Toshiba (OTCMKTS:TOSYY) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $20.33

Toshiba Co. (OTCMKTS:TOSYY – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $20.33 and traded as low as $19.74. Toshiba shares last traded at $19.92, with a volume of 8,264 shares traded.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Toshiba from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th.

Get Toshiba alerts:

Toshiba Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.83 and a beta of 0.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $20.48 and a 200-day moving average of $20.32.

About Toshiba

Toshiba ( OTCMKTS:TOSYY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 13th. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter. Toshiba had a return on equity of 14.56% and a net margin of 5.80%. The firm had revenue of $6.87 billion during the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that Toshiba Co. will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

(Get Rating)

Toshiba Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides electronic devices and storage solutions worldwide. It operates through Energy Systems and Solutions, Infrastructure Systems and Solutions, Building Solutions, Retail and Printing Solutions, Electronic Devices and Storage Solutions, Digital Solutions, and Other segments.

Recommended Stories

