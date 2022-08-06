Toshiba (OTCMKTS:TOSYY) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $20.33

Toshiba Co. (OTCMKTS:TOSYY – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $20.33 and traded as low as $19.74. Toshiba shares last traded at $19.92, with a volume of 8,264 shares traded.
Separately, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Toshiba from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th.
The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.83 and a beta of 0.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $20.48 and a 200-day moving average of $20.32.
Toshiba Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides electronic devices and storage solutions worldwide. It operates through Energy Systems and Solutions, Infrastructure Systems and Solutions, Building Solutions, Retail and Printing Solutions, Electronic Devices and Storage Solutions, Digital Solutions, and Other segments.
