Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.06, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $4.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.11 billion. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 25.03% and a net margin of 10.06%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.92 EPS. Trane Technologies updated its FY 2022 guidance to $7.05-$7.15 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $7.05-7.15 EPS.
Trane Technologies Trading Down 0.3 %
Shares of TT stock opened at $154.34 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.04. Trane Technologies has a twelve month low of $120.64 and a twelve month high of $204.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $134.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $145.21.
Trane Technologies Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.81%.
Several research firms recently weighed in on TT. Cowen raised Trane Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, July 8th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Trane Technologies from $165.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Trane Technologies from $132.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Trane Technologies from $123.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Cowen upgraded Trane Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $170.13.
Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the designing, manufacturing, selling, and servicing of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and transport refrigeration. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation products; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.
