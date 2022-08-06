Transocean (NYSE:RIG) Upgraded to “Overweight” by Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial upgraded shares of Transocean (NYSE:RIG – Get Rating) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has $4.50 target price on the offshore drilling services provider’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Transocean from $3.00 to $3.85 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. StockNews.com cut Transocean from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th.

Get Transocean alerts:

Transocean Trading Up 2.7 %

Shares of NYSE RIG opened at $3.44 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.49. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.81. Transocean has a fifty-two week low of $2.32 and a fifty-two week high of $5.56. The company has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.58 and a beta of 2.80.

Insider Buying and Selling at Transocean

Transocean ( NYSE:RIG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $692.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $690.97 million. Transocean had a negative return on equity of 4.46% and a negative net margin of 25.07%. Transocean’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.18) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Transocean will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Transocean news, Director Vanessa C. L. Chang purchased 12,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.21 per share, for a total transaction of $39,483.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 49,200 shares in the company, valued at $157,932. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Frederik Wilhelm Mohn acquired 2,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.75 per share, for a total transaction of $7,500,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 82,636,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $309,887,422.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Vanessa C. L. Chang acquired 12,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.21 per share, for a total transaction of $39,483.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 49,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $157,932. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 2,017,300 shares of company stock worth $7,557,533. Insiders own 12.29% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in Transocean by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 121,165 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 14,727 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its holdings in Transocean by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 942,492 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $2,601,000 after acquiring an additional 28,314 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Transocean in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $91,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new position in Transocean in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $578,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Transocean by 39.3% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 81,184 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 22,921 shares during the last quarter. 47.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Transocean

(Get Rating)

Transocean Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells worldwide. It contracts its mobile offshore drilling rigs, related equipment, and work crews to drill oil and gas wells. As of February 14, 2022, the company had partial ownership interests in and operated a fleet of 37 mobile offshore drilling units, including 27 ultra-deep water and 10 harsh environment floaters.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Transocean Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Transocean and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.