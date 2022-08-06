TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) CEO Christopher A. Cartwright Buys 25,000 Shares

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Rating) CEO Christopher A. Cartwright acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $79.42 per share, with a total value of $1,985,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 226,410 shares in the company, valued at $17,981,482.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
TransUnion Price Performance
TRU stock opened at $78.52 on Friday. TransUnion has a 52-week low of $72.26 and a 52-week high of $125.35. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $90.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.29.
TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.09. TransUnion had a return on equity of 17.20% and a net margin of 36.96%. The business had revenue of $948.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $964.38 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.87 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 30.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that TransUnion will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.
TransUnion Dividend Announcement
Institutional Investors Weigh In On TransUnion
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ascent Group LLC boosted its holdings in TransUnion by 9.8% in the second quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 21,431 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,698,000 after acquiring an additional 1,914 shares during the last quarter. MQS Management LLC acquired a new position in TransUnion in the second quarter valued at $374,000. M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in TransUnion by 1.9% in the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 40,879 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,267,000 after acquiring an additional 767 shares during the last quarter. NS Partners Ltd boosted its holdings in TransUnion by 0.8% in the second quarter. NS Partners Ltd now owns 137,621 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,008,000 after acquiring an additional 1,069 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Markel Corp boosted its holdings in TransUnion by 0.5% in the second quarter. Markel Corp now owns 96,550 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,724,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.36% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
TRU has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on TransUnion to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Bank of America downgraded TransUnion from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $119.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on TransUnion from $91.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com downgraded TransUnion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on TransUnion from $111.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $100.25.
TransUnion Company Profile
TransUnion provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytics to businesses. These businesses use its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and mitigate fraud risk.
