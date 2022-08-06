TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) CEO Christopher A. Cartwright Buys 25,000 Shares

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Rating) CEO Christopher A. Cartwright acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $79.42 per share, with a total value of $1,985,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 226,410 shares in the company, valued at $17,981,482.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

TRU stock opened at $78.52 on Friday. TransUnion has a 52-week low of $72.26 and a 52-week high of $125.35. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $90.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.29.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.09. TransUnion had a return on equity of 17.20% and a net margin of 36.96%. The business had revenue of $948.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $964.38 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.87 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 30.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that TransUnion will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 27th were issued a dividend of $0.095 per share. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 26th. TransUnion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.76%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ascent Group LLC boosted its holdings in TransUnion by 9.8% in the second quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 21,431 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,698,000 after acquiring an additional 1,914 shares during the last quarter. MQS Management LLC acquired a new position in TransUnion in the second quarter valued at $374,000. M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in TransUnion by 1.9% in the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 40,879 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,267,000 after acquiring an additional 767 shares during the last quarter. NS Partners Ltd boosted its holdings in TransUnion by 0.8% in the second quarter. NS Partners Ltd now owns 137,621 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,008,000 after acquiring an additional 1,069 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Markel Corp boosted its holdings in TransUnion by 0.5% in the second quarter. Markel Corp now owns 96,550 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,724,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.36% of the company’s stock.

TRU has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on TransUnion to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Bank of America downgraded TransUnion from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $119.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on TransUnion from $91.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com downgraded TransUnion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on TransUnion from $111.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $100.25.

TransUnion provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytics to businesses. These businesses use its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and mitigate fraud risk.

