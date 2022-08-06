TRAVA.FINANCE (TRAVA) Trading 1.8% Higher This Week

TRAVA.FINANCE (TRAVA) traded up 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on August 5th. TRAVA.FINANCE has a total market cap of $397,113.80 and approximately $238,083.00 worth of TRAVA.FINANCE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TRAVA.FINANCE coin can currently be bought for $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, TRAVA.FINANCE has traded 1.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 40.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004303 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $144.04 or 0.00619754 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001613 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002221 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.50 or 0.00015058 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
TRAVA.FINANCE Coin Profile
TRAVA.FINANCE’s total supply is 4,745,402,993 coins and its circulating supply is 673,666,268 coins.
Buying and Selling TRAVA.FINANCE
