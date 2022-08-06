Tredegar Co. (NYSE:TG) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.13

Tredegar Co. (NYSE:TG – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 4th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.13 per share by the basic materials company on Saturday, October 1st. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. This is an increase from Tredegar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12.
Tredegar Trading Up 1.0 %
TG stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $10.35. 74,606 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 103,271. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $350.35 million, a P/E ratio of 5.34 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.42. Tredegar has a 12-month low of $9.69 and a 12-month high of $13.47.
Tredegar (NYSE:TG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $236.30 million for the quarter. Tredegar had a net margin of 7.36% and a return on equity of 27.02%.
Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Tredegar from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday.
Tredegar Company Profile
Tredegar Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells aluminum extrusions, polyethylene (PE) films, and polyester films in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Aluminum Extrusions, PE Films, and Flexible Packaging Films. The Aluminum Extrusions segment produces soft-alloy and medium-strength custom fabricated and finished aluminum extrusions for the building and construction, automotive and transportation, consumer durables, machinery and equipment, electrical and renewable energy, and distribution markets; and manufactures mill, anodized, and painted and fabricated aluminum extrusions to fabricators and distributors.
