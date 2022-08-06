Tredegar Co. (NYSE:TG) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.13

Tredegar Co. (NYSE:TG – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 4th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.13 per share by the basic materials company on Saturday, October 1st. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. This is an increase from Tredegar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12.

Tredegar Trading Up 1.0 %

TG stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $10.35. 74,606 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 103,271. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $350.35 million, a P/E ratio of 5.34 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.42. Tredegar has a 12-month low of $9.69 and a 12-month high of $13.47.

Get Tredegar alerts:

Tredegar (NYSE:TG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $236.30 million for the quarter. Tredegar had a net margin of 7.36% and a return on equity of 27.02%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tredegar

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TG. Swiss National Bank grew its position in Tredegar by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 63,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $766,000 after buying an additional 4,800 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Tredegar by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 435,442 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,220,000 after purchasing an additional 49,429 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Tredegar by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 22,624 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 1,942 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tredegar by 593.0% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 47,268 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $564,000 after purchasing an additional 40,447 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tredegar by 64.1% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 12,857 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 5,022 shares during the period. 61.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Tredegar from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday.

Tredegar Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Tredegar Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells aluminum extrusions, polyethylene (PE) films, and polyester films in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Aluminum Extrusions, PE Films, and Flexible Packaging Films. The Aluminum Extrusions segment produces soft-alloy and medium-strength custom fabricated and finished aluminum extrusions for the building and construction, automotive and transportation, consumer durables, machinery and equipment, electrical and renewable energy, and distribution markets; and manufactures mill, anodized, and painted and fabricated aluminum extrusions to fabricators and distributors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tredegar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tredegar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.