Tredje AP fonden Boosts Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Tredje AP fonden grew its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 346,030 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,851 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA makes up about 1.9% of Tredje AP fonden’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Tredje AP fonden’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $94,418,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new position in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC bought a new position in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Claremont Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Emerson Wealth LLC bought a new position in NVIDIA during the first quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Roble Belko & Company Inc boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 550.0% during the first quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 104 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. 55.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NVDA. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 target price (down from $410.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Friday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Atlantic Securities lowered their price objective on shares of NVIDIA to $205.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $270.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of NVIDIA to $205.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $260.00 to $220.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $252.24.

Insider Activity at NVIDIA

NVIDIA Price Performance

In related news, Director John Dabiri sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.59, for a total value of $408,298.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $503,320.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other NVIDIA news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 23,644 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.23, for a total transaction of $4,450,510.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 186,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,100,377.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director John Dabiri sold 2,200 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.59, for a total transaction of $408,298.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,712 shares in the company, valued at $503,320.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 139,694 shares of company stock valued at $22,850,524 over the last three months. 4.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NVDA stock opened at $189.89 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $169.18 and a 200-day moving average of $205.64. The company has a current ratio of 5.32, a quick ratio of 4.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. NVIDIA Co. has a 12 month low of $140.55 and a 12 month high of $346.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $474.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.65.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 25th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.09. NVIDIA had a net margin of 32.02% and a return on equity of 43.81%. The company had revenue of $8.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.09 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. NVIDIA’s revenue was up 46.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 4.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 9th were paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.08%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 8th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.29%.

NVIDIA Profile

(Get Rating)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.