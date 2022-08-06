Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.10 EPS

Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Thursday. The travel company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.10, Briefing.com reports. Tripadvisor had a negative net margin of 2.53% and a negative return on equity of 3.28%. The firm had revenue of $417.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $391.82 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.26) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 77.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

NASDAQ TRIP traded up $3.80 on Friday, hitting $23.86. The stock had a trading volume of 7,865,069 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,749,168. Tripadvisor has a 52-week low of $16.87 and a 52-week high of $39.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.23. The company has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -103.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $19.97 and a 200-day moving average of $23.77.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Tripadvisor by 20.4% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,352 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 1,418 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP bought a new position in shares of Tripadvisor during the 1st quarter valued at $229,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new position in shares of Tripadvisor during the 1st quarter valued at $250,000. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in shares of Tripadvisor during the 1st quarter valued at $316,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tripadvisor by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,368 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Tripadvisor from $23.00 to $15.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Ascendiant Capital Markets set a $36.00 price target on shares of Tripadvisor in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Tripadvisor from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 9th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Tripadvisor from $28.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Tripadvisor from $57.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tripadvisor has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.11.

TripAdvisor, Inc operates as an online travel company. It operates in two segments, Hotels, Media & Platform; and Experiences & Dining. The company operates TripAdvisor-branded websites, including tripadvisor.com in the United States; and localized versions of the website in 40 markets and 20 languages.

