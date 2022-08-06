TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC (NYSE:TPVG) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC (NYSE:TPVG – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Friday.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC from $17.50 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.19.

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Trading Down 6.8 %

NYSE:TPVG traded down $0.99 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $13.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,622,371 shares, compared to its average volume of 186,283. The stock has a market cap of $418.38 million, a P/E ratio of 9.43 and a beta of 1.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $13.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.42. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC has a 12-month low of $11.86 and a 12-month high of $19.25.

Insider Transactions at TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC ( NYSE:TPVG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The investment management company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.04. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC had a net margin of 43.80% and a return on equity of 11.35%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. Analysts predict that TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Christopher M. Mathieu acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.16 per share, with a total value of $121,600.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $310,080. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.38% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TPVG. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 101.6% in the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,841 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 2,943 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 1,451.3% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,174 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 5,776 shares during the period. Summitry LLC bought a new stake in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC during the 4th quarter valued at about $180,000. Finally, Calton & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC in the 1st quarter valued at about $175,000. Institutional investors own 22.75% of the company’s stock.

About TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. is a business development company specializing investments in venture capital-backed companies at the growth stage investments. It also provides debt financing to venture growth space companies which includes growth capital loans, secured and customized loans, equipment financings, revolving loans and direct equity investments.

