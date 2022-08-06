Trisura Group (TSE:TSU) Given New C$62.00 Price Target at National Bankshares

Trisura Group (TSE:TSU – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by National Bankshares from C$60.00 to C$62.00 in a research note published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on TSU. Cormark raised their price objective on shares of Trisura Group from C$50.00 to C$58.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Raymond James set a C$55.00 price objective on shares of Trisura Group and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, May 9th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a buy rating and issued a C$54.00 price target (up previously from C$50.00) on shares of Trisura Group in a research note on Friday, July 15th. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Trisura Group from C$50.00 to C$55.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Trisura Group from C$51.00 to C$49.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$56.00.

Get Trisura Group alerts:

Trisura Group Stock Performance

Shares of Trisura Group stock opened at C$40.24 on Friday. Trisura Group has a 52 week low of C$29.12 and a 52 week high of C$49.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.57. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.84 billion and a P/E ratio of 25.79. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$34.27 and a 200 day moving average price of C$34.94.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Trisura Group ( TSE:TSU Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported C$0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.35 by C$0.10. The business had revenue of C$110.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$104.00 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Trisura Group will post 2.1199998 EPS for the current year.

In other Trisura Group news, Director David James Clare sold 55,000 shares of Trisura Group stock in a transaction on Friday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$33.41, for a total transaction of C$1,837,786.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 148,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$4,974,587.33.

Trisura Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Trisura Group Ltd., a specialty insurance company, operates in the surety, risk solutions, corporate insurance, and reinsurance businesses in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers contract surety bonds, such as performance, and labor and material payment bonds primarily for the construction industry; commercial surety bonds, including license and permit, tax and excise, and fiduciary bonds to governments, regulatory bodies, or courts to guarantee compliance with legal or fiduciary obligations; and developer surety bonds comprising bonds to secure real estate developers' legislated deposit and warranty obligations on residential projects.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Trisura Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trisura Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.