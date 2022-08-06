TrustSwap (SWAP) Price Up 4.3% Over Last Week

TrustSwap (SWAP) traded up 1.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on August 6th. In the last week, TrustSwap has traded up 4.3% against the dollar. One TrustSwap coin can currently be purchased for $0.23 or 0.00001007 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. TrustSwap has a market cap of $22.79 million and approximately $531,091.00 worth of TrustSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $23,186.85 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004314 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004312 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00003987 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00003643 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002205 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $30.67 or 0.00132283 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.95 or 0.00034306 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.14 or 0.00060990 BTC.

TrustSwap Coin Profile

SWAP is a coin. It was first traded on July 9th, 2020. TrustSwap’s total supply is 99,995,164 coins and its circulating supply is 97,570,664 coins. TrustSwap’s official Twitter account is @trustswap and its Facebook page is accessible here. TrustSwap’s official website is trustswap.org.

TrustSwap Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “TrustSwap is a novel platform with several use cases. It allows employers to have payments delivered at an exact time & date to any employee through an accountable smart contract, program payment to a loved one when the owner passes away, and more. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrustSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TrustSwap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TrustSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

