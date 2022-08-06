Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) Downgraded by Atlantic Securities to “Neutral”

Atlantic Securities cut shares of Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have $100.00 price target on the technology company’s stock, down from their previous price target of $240.00.
Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Twilio from $300.00 to $262.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. BTIG Research decreased their target price on Twilio from $270.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Twilio from $455.00 to $245.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Twilio from $400.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Macquarie lowered Twilio from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $96.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $177.96.
Twilio Stock Performance
Shares of TWLO stock opened at $84.92 on Friday. Twilio has a fifty-two week low of $77.14 and a fifty-two week high of $382.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 8.10 and a current ratio of 8.10. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $90.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $129.29.
Insider Buying and Selling at Twilio
In other Twilio news, COO Khozema Shipchandler sold 3,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.78, for a total transaction of $380,808.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 96,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,212,953.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Eyal Manor sold 853 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.69, for a total value of $70,534.57. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 160,358 shares in the company, valued at $13,260,003.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Khozema Shipchandler sold 3,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.78, for a total value of $380,808.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 96,549 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,212,953.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 14,242 shares of company stock valued at $1,374,510. Company insiders own 4.96% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of Twilio
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in shares of Twilio during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Gables Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Twilio in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Activest Wealth Management grew its holdings in Twilio by 864.7% in the 1st quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 164 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Greycroft LP bought a new position in Twilio in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Twilio by 255.1% in the 1st quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 174 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.10% of the company’s stock.
Twilio Company Profile
Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher-level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, video, and email capabilities into their applications.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Twilio (TWLO)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 8/1 – 8/5
- How to Use High Beta Stocks to Maximize Your Investing Profits
- Cronos Group Inc’s Revenues Are Up, Is It Time to Buy?
- Beyond Meat Is Not Beyond Hope, And It’s Cheap
- Why Apple Could Be At All-Time Highs By Year End
Receive News & Ratings for Twilio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twilio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.