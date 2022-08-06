Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) Given New $125.00 Price Target at Cowen

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Cowen from $150.00 to $125.00 in a report published on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

TWLO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Twilio from $175.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Twilio from $300.00 to $262.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Macquarie lowered shares of Twilio from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $96.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 25th. BTIG Research decreased their target price on shares of Twilio from $270.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Twilio from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their target price for the company from $200.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $177.96.

Get Twilio alerts:

Twilio Trading Down 13.5 %

Twilio stock opened at $84.92 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $90.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $129.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 8.10 and a current ratio of 8.10. Twilio has a one year low of $77.14 and a one year high of $382.75.

Insider Buying and Selling at Twilio

Twilio ( NYSE:TWLO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The technology company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $943.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $920.97 million. Twilio had a negative net margin of 31.16% and a negative return on equity of 7.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.94) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Twilio will post -3.46 EPS for the current year.

In other Twilio news, COO Khozema Shipchandler sold 3,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.78, for a total transaction of $380,808.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 96,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,212,953.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, COO Khozema Shipchandler sold 3,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.78, for a total value of $380,808.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 96,549 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,212,953.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Dana Wagner sold 2,387 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.91, for a total value of $252,807.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 79,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,437,320.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 14,242 shares of company stock valued at $1,374,510. 4.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Twilio

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in shares of Twilio in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Gables Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Twilio in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Activest Wealth Management increased its holdings in Twilio by 864.7% in the first quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 164 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Greycroft LP acquired a new position in Twilio in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Twilio by 255.1% in the first quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 174 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.10% of the company’s stock.

Twilio Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher-level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, video, and email capabilities into their applications.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Twilio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twilio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.