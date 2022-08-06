Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.09 EPS

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The technology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.09, Briefing.com reports. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 6.11% and a negative net margin of 30.86%. The business had revenue of $943.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $920.97 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.94) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Twilio updated its Q3 2022 guidance to -$0.43–$0.37 EPS and its Q3 guidance to $(0.43)-$(0.37) EPS.

Twilio Trading Down 13.5 %

Shares of TWLO stock traded down $13.27 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $84.92. The company had a trading volume of 17,259,835 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,845,889. The company has a 50 day moving average of $90.94 and a 200 day moving average of $129.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 8.10 and a quick ratio of 8.10. The firm has a market cap of $15.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.64 and a beta of 1.53. Twilio has a 1-year low of $77.14 and a 1-year high of $382.75.

Get Twilio alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Eyal Manor sold 853 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.69, for a total value of $70,534.57. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 160,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,260,003.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Eyal Manor sold 853 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.69, for a total value of $70,534.57. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 160,358 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,260,003.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Khozema Shipchandler sold 3,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.78, for a total transaction of $380,808.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 96,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,212,953.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,242 shares of company stock valued at $1,374,510 in the last 90 days. 4.96% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Twilio

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TWLO. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Twilio by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 692 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in Twilio by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,729 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in Twilio by 419.5% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 213 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Twilio by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,263 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Twilio by 39.9% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,178 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on TWLO. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Twilio from $350.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Twilio from $175.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Mizuho lowered their price target on Twilio from $200.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Twilio from $260.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Barclays lowered Twilio from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $175.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $177.96.

Twilio Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher-level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, video, and email capabilities into their applications.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Twilio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twilio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.