Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.09 EPS

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The technology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.09, Briefing.com reports. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 6.11% and a negative net margin of 30.86%. The business had revenue of $943.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $920.97 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.94) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Twilio updated its Q3 2022 guidance to -$0.43–$0.37 EPS and its Q3 guidance to $(0.43)-$(0.37) EPS.
Twilio Trading Down 13.5 %
Shares of TWLO stock traded down $13.27 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $84.92. The company had a trading volume of 17,259,835 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,845,889. The company has a 50 day moving average of $90.94 and a 200 day moving average of $129.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 8.10 and a quick ratio of 8.10. The firm has a market cap of $15.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.64 and a beta of 1.53. Twilio has a 1-year low of $77.14 and a 1-year high of $382.75.
Insider Activity
In other news, insider Eyal Manor sold 853 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.69, for a total value of $70,534.57. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 160,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,260,003.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Eyal Manor sold 853 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.69, for a total value of $70,534.57. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 160,358 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,260,003.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Khozema Shipchandler sold 3,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.78, for a total transaction of $380,808.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 96,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,212,953.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,242 shares of company stock valued at $1,374,510 in the last 90 days. 4.96% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Institutional Trading of Twilio
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several research firms recently weighed in on TWLO. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Twilio from $350.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Twilio from $175.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Mizuho lowered their price target on Twilio from $200.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Twilio from $260.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Barclays lowered Twilio from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $175.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $177.96.
Twilio Company Profile
Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher-level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, video, and email capabilities into their applications.
Featured Stories
