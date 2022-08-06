Tyra Biosciences (NASDAQ:TYRA) Stock Price Down 3.3%

Tyra Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:TYRA – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 3.3% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $8.83 and last traded at $9.02. 52,316 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 41% from the average session volume of 88,450 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.33.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Tyra Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock.

Tyra Biosciences Stock Up 15.0 %

The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.13 and a 200-day moving average of $9.66.

Institutional Trading of Tyra Biosciences

Tyra Biosciences ( NASDAQ:TYRA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.16). On average, equities analysts predict that Tyra Biosciences, Inc. will post -1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Tyra Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Bailard Inc. bought a new stake in Tyra Biosciences in the 2nd quarter valued at $92,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in Tyra Biosciences in the 1st quarter valued at $113,000. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in shares of Tyra Biosciences during the 1st quarter valued at $125,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Tyra Biosciences by 48.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 30,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after acquiring an additional 10,045 shares during the period. 99.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tyra Biosciences Company Profile

Tyra Biosciences, Inc, a preclinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapies to overcome tumor resistance and enhance outcomes for patients with cancer. Its lead product candidate is TYRA-300, a selective inhibitor of fibroblast growth factor receptor (FGFR)3 for the treatment of muscle invasive bladder cancer.

Featured Articles

