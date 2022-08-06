U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.03 EPS

U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.03), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $140.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.01 million. U.S. Physical Therapy had a net margin of 7.69% and a return on equity of 14.77%. The business’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.96 earnings per share. U.S. Physical Therapy updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.65-$2.75 EPS and its FY 2022 guidance to $2.65-$2.75 EPS.

U.S. Physical Therapy Stock Performance

NYSE USPH traded down $0.80 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $91.92. The company had a trading volume of 163,072 shares, compared to its average volume of 80,387. U.S. Physical Therapy has a fifty-two week low of $84.43 and a fifty-two week high of $131.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $114.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $104.76. The firm has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.92 and a beta of 1.22.

Get U.S. Physical Therapy alerts:

U.S. Physical Therapy Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be given a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 17th. U.S. Physical Therapy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.94%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional Investors Weigh In On U.S. Physical Therapy

Separately, TheStreet raised U.S. Physical Therapy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, U.S. Physical Therapy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $121.50.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in USPH. Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 107,124.0% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 491,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,839,000 after purchasing an additional 490,628 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 314.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 63,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,274,000 after purchasing an additional 47,890 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 6.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 458,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,803,000 after purchasing an additional 25,931 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 1.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,076,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,466,000 after purchasing an additional 22,653 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 30.0% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 79,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,947,000 after purchasing an additional 18,446 shares in the last quarter. 99.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

U.S. Physical Therapy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates outpatient physical therapy clinics that provide pre-and post-operative care and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers, and neurological-related injuries.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Physical Therapy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Physical Therapy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.