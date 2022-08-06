UBS Group Increases Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) Price Target to $26.00

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Get Rating) had its price target raised by UBS Group from $19.00 to $26.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. UBS Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on PINS. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Pinterest from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Pinterest from $36.00 to $24.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. MKM Partners cut their target price on Pinterest from $38.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Susquehanna raised Pinterest from a neutral rating to a positive rating and raised their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Pinterest from $32.00 to $26.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Nineteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Pinterest has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $29.76.

Shares of Pinterest stock opened at $22.55 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $19.58 and a 200 day moving average of $22.57. Pinterest has a 12 month low of $16.14 and a 12 month high of $66.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.36 and a beta of 1.19.

Pinterest ( NYSE:PINS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $666.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $663.19 million. Pinterest had a net margin of 8.10% and a return on equity of 8.35%. Pinterest’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.11 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Pinterest will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Pinterest news, CEO William J. Ready purchased 222,551 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $22.47 per share, for a total transaction of $5,000,720.97. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 222,551 shares in the company, valued at $5,000,720.97. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Pinterest news, CEO William J. Ready purchased 222,551 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $22.47 per share, for a total transaction of $5,000,720.97. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 222,551 shares in the company, valued at $5,000,720.97. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Evan Sharp sold 422,399 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.52, for a total value of $7,400,430.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 548,619 shares of company stock worth $10,307,146 over the last three months. 7.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PINS. Harris Associates L P raised its holdings in Pinterest by 19,142.5% during the first quarter. Harris Associates L P now owns 18,558,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,731,000 after purchasing an additional 18,462,331 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 262.8% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 11,515,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,399,000 after acquiring an additional 8,341,222 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Pinterest in the fourth quarter worth $178,278,000. Flossbach Von Storch AG raised its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 15.5% in the first quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 31,376,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $772,187,000 after acquiring an additional 4,211,422 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 909.3% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,222,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,475,000 after acquiring an additional 3,803,813 shares during the last quarter. 63.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find inspiration for their lives, including recipes, style and home inspiration, DIY, and others; and provides video, product, and idea pins. It shows visual machine learning recommendations based on pinners taste and interests.

