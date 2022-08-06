UBS Group Raises Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) Price Target to $30.00

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by UBS Group from $20.00 to $30.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. UBS Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on BYND. Mizuho reduced their price target on Beyond Meat from $35.00 to $21.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Cowen reduced their price objective on Beyond Meat from $42.00 to $26.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Barclays downgraded Beyond Meat from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Beyond Meat from $60.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Beyond Meat from $29.00 to $12.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Beyond Meat currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $41.71.

Beyond Meat Stock Performance

Shares of Beyond Meat stock opened at $38.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.60, a current ratio of 9.08 and a quick ratio of 6.27. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.58. Beyond Meat has a 12 month low of $20.50 and a 12 month high of $134.99.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Beyond Meat ( NASDAQ:BYND Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($1.53) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.18) by ($0.35). Beyond Meat had a negative net margin of 71.78% and a negative return on equity of 262.32%. The firm had revenue of $147.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $149.08 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.31) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Beyond Meat will post -4.61 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its holdings in Beyond Meat by 86.4% in the 2nd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 93,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,232,000 after purchasing an additional 43,214 shares in the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP raised its stake in Beyond Meat by 81.5% during the second quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 9,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 4,460 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Beyond Meat by 40.6% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 211,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,074,000 after purchasing an additional 61,215 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Beyond Meat by 4,288.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 1,930 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Once Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Beyond Meat by 18.4% in the 2nd quarter. Once Capital Management LLC now owns 64,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,539,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. 67.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Beyond Meat

Beyond Meat, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells plant-based meat products in the United States and internationally. The company sells a range of plant-based meat products across the platforms of beef, pork, and poultry. It sells its products through grocery, mass merchandiser, club store, convenience store and natural retailer channels, and direct-to-consumer, as well as various food-away-from-home channels, including restaurants, foodservice outlets, and schools.

