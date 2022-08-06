UDR’s (UDR) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at UBS Group

UBS Group reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of UDR (NYSE:UDR – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a $52.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock.
A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. Barclays cut their target price on UDR from $63.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Truist Financial cut their target price on UDR from $53.00 to $50.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Scotiabank cut their target price on UDR from $60.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on UDR from $63.00 to $55.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on UDR from $60.00 to $48.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $55.24.
Shares of NYSE UDR opened at $46.76 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.75. The company has a current ratio of 3.45, a quick ratio of 3.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.42, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.75. UDR has a one year low of $42.00 and a one year high of $61.06.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UDR. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its holdings in UDR by 412.3% in the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 625 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in UDR by 111.1% in the first quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 684 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in UDR in the fourth quarter valued at about $58,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in UDR in the fourth quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in UDR in the first quarter valued at about $66,000. Institutional investors own 96.39% of the company’s stock.
UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.
