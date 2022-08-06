Unicly CryptoPunks Collection (UPUNK) Reaches Market Cap of $6.62 Million

Unicly CryptoPunks Collection (UPUNK) traded up 3.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on August 6th. One Unicly CryptoPunks Collection coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0265 or 0.00000114 BTC on popular exchanges. Unicly CryptoPunks Collection has a market cap of $6.62 million and approximately $43,916.00 worth of Unicly CryptoPunks Collection was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Unicly CryptoPunks Collection has traded down 9.2% against the U.S. dollar.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 136% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000006 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004306 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $145.10 or 0.00624749 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001617 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002237 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.58 or 0.00015394 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
Unicly CryptoPunks Collection Coin Profile
Unicly CryptoPunks Collection’s total supply is 250,000,000 coins.
Unicly CryptoPunks Collection Coin Trading
