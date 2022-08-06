Unicly Genesis Collection Hits Market Capitalization of $29,776.92 (UUNICLY)

Unicly Genesis Collection (UUNICLY) traded up 3.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on August 5th. One Unicly Genesis Collection coin can now be purchased for about $0.0298 or 0.00000128 BTC on popular exchanges. Unicly Genesis Collection has a total market capitalization of $29,776.92 and approximately $54.00 worth of Unicly Genesis Collection was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Unicly Genesis Collection has traded 2.2% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 51.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004312 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $144.66 or 0.00623684 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001614 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002227 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.47 or 0.00014963 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Unicly Genesis Collection Profile

Unicly Genesis Collection’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins.

Buying and Selling Unicly Genesis Collection

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unicly Genesis Collection directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Unicly Genesis Collection should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Unicly Genesis Collection using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

