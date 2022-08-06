Unilever (NYSE:UL) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Unilever (NYSE:UL – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. DZ Bank lowered shares of Unilever from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Societe Generale lowered shares of Unilever from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Unilever from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Unilever from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold.

Unilever Stock Performance

Shares of UL stock opened at $48.07 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $46.23 and a 200-day moving average of $46.84. Unilever has a 12-month low of $42.54 and a 12-month high of $57.85.

Unilever Increases Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 5th will be issued a $0.4555 dividend. This represents a $1.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.79%. This is an increase from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 4th.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citizens National Bank Trust Department bought a new position in Unilever in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Unilever during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new stake in shares of Unilever during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new stake in shares of Unilever during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Unilever by 204.6% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 667 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. 16.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Unilever Company Profile

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products. The Foods & Refreshment segment offers ice cream, soups, bouillons, seasonings, mayonnaise, ketchups, and tea categories.

Featured Articles

