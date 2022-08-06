Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) Shares Bought by Checchi Capital Advisers LLC

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,201 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,327 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $966,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GQG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Unilever during the 4th quarter valued at about $391,267,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Unilever by 24.3% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,922,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,330,000 after buying an additional 962,570 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Unilever by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,588,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,838,000 after buying an additional 148,297 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Unilever by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,735,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,916,000 after buying an additional 157,679 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Unilever in the 4th quarter worth about $188,685,000. 16.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have weighed in on UL. StockNews.com lowered shares of Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. DZ Bank lowered shares of Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Societe Generale lowered shares of Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Unilever from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Unilever stock opened at $48.07 on Friday. Unilever PLC has a fifty-two week low of $42.54 and a fifty-two week high of $57.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $46.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.84.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 5th will be paid a $0.4555 dividend. This is an increase from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 4th. This represents a $1.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.79%.

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products. The Foods & Refreshment segment offers ice cream, soups, bouillons, seasonings, mayonnaise, ketchups, and tea categories.

