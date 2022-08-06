UniMex Network (UMX) Trading 0.1% Lower Over Last 7 Days

UniMex Network (UMX) traded up 37.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on August 6th. One UniMex Network coin can currently be bought for $0.0502 or 0.00000217 BTC on popular exchanges. UniMex Network has a market cap of $480,374.67 and $5.00 worth of UniMex Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, UniMex Network has traded down 0.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About UniMex Network

UniMex Network’s launch date was January 8th, 2021. UniMex Network’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,561,267 coins. UniMex Network’s official Twitter account is @UniMex_Network and its Facebook page is accessible here.

UniMex Network Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “UniMex is an on-chain margin-trading platform entirely contained within Uniswap. Which means that shorts/longs are directly executed on Uniswap, rather than through an off-chain approach e.g. through a 0x relayer. Margin traders are charged fees which are disbursed to lenders as a reward for supplying liquidity to lending pools. “

