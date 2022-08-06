Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) is Vestor Capital LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Vestor Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 76.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 104,851 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 45,507 shares during the quarter. Union Pacific comprises about 2.8% of Vestor Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Vestor Capital LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $28,646,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of UNP. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Union Pacific by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,822,201 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $11,543,985,000 after buying an additional 2,776,330 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Union Pacific by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,442,731 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $6,913,647,000 after buying an additional 108,959 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Union Pacific by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,056,408 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,785,441,000 after buying an additional 560,523 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Union Pacific by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,413,195 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,616,574,000 after buying an additional 170,623 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Union Pacific by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 7,030,900 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,771,296,000 after buying an additional 489,216 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

UNP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $260.00 to $232.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $271.00 to $276.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $210.00 to $207.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Citigroup downgraded shares of Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $287.00 to $235.00 in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $283.00 to $267.00 in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $248.36.

Union Pacific Trading Up 0.6 %

UNP stock traded up $1.27 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $228.62. 1,482,258 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,449,760. The company has a market capitalization of $142.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.31, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.53. Union Pacific Co. has a fifty-two week low of $195.68 and a fifty-two week high of $278.94. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $215.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $234.90.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93. The firm had revenue of $6.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.11 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 29.23% and a return on equity of 52.00%. Union Pacific’s revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.72 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.46%.

Union Pacific Profile

(Get Rating)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Read More

