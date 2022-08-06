Uniswap (UNI) Trading 1.9% Lower Over Last Week

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 1.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on August 6th. One Uniswap coin can now be bought for about $8.79 or 0.00038069 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Uniswap has a total market cap of $6.55 billion and $147.02 million worth of Uniswap was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Uniswap has traded down 1.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Peony (PNY) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0543 or 0.00000235 BTC.

Zebec Protocol (ZBC) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0150 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Mint Club (MINT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GreenCoin.AI (GRC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0211 or 0.00000091 BTC.

MM Optimizer (MMO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00007353 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Notional Finance (NOTE) traded down 20.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001450 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded down 25.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0834 or 0.00000361 BTC.

Uniswap (CRYPTO:UNI) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 7th, 2017. Uniswap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 745,411,906 coins. Uniswap’s official website is uniswap.org/blog/uni. The Reddit community for Uniswap is https://reddit.com/r/Uniswap. Uniswap’s official Twitter account is @Unicoin_UNI and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Uniswap is uniswap.org/blog.

According to CryptoCompare, “Uniswap is a protocol for exchanging ERC-20 tokens on Ethereum. It eliminates trusted intermediaries and unnecessary forms of rent extraction, allowing for fast, efficient trading. Where it makes tradeoffs decentralization, censorship resistance, and security are prioritized. Uniswap is open-source software licensed under GPL. The introduction of UNI (ERC-20) on September 16th, 2020 enables shared community ownership and a vibrant, diverse, and dedicated governance system, which will actively guide the protocol towards the future. 1 billion UNI have been minted at genesis and will become accessible over the course of 4 years. A perpetual inflation rate of 2% per year will start after 4 years, ensuring continued participation and contribution to Uniswap at the expense of passive UNI holders. Uniswap has embraced the tenets of neutrality and trust minimization: it is crucial that governance is constrained to where it is strictly necessary. With this in mind, the Uniswap governance framework is limited to contributing to both protocol development and usage as well as the development of the broader Uniswap ecosystem. In doing so, UNI officially enshrines Uniswap as publicly-owned and self-sustainable infrastructure while continuing to carefully protect its indestructible and autonomous qualities. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Uniswap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Uniswap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Uniswap using one of the exchanges listed above.

