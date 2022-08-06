United Utilities Group (LON:UU) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $1,075.20

United Utilities Group PLC (LON:UU – Get Rating) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,075.20 ($13.17) and traded as high as GBX 1,120.05 ($13.72). United Utilities Group shares last traded at GBX 1,104 ($13.53), with a volume of 2,564,426 shares trading hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on UU shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of United Utilities Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of United Utilities Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a GBX 1,100 ($13.48) price objective on shares of United Utilities Group in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Barclays lowered their target price on United Utilities Group from GBX 1,220 ($14.95) to GBX 1,150 ($14.09) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 1,160 ($14.21) price target on shares of United Utilities Group in a research report on Friday, May 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 1,098 ($13.45).

Get United Utilities Group alerts:

United Utilities Group Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of £7.49 billion and a P/E ratio of -134.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 269.83, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1,045.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 1,075.55.

United Utilities Group Increases Dividend

Insider Activity

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 23rd were issued a GBX 29 ($0.36) dividend. This represents a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 23rd. This is a positive change from United Utilities Group’s previous dividend of $14.50. United Utilities Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -518.07%.

In other United Utilities Group news, insider Steven L. Mogford sold 53,659 shares of United Utilities Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,047 ($12.83), for a total transaction of £561,809.73 ($688,407.95).

About United Utilities Group

(Get Rating)

United Utilities Group PLC provides water and wastewater services in the United Kingdom. It is also involved in the renewable energy generation, corporate trustee, financing, and property management activities; and provision of consulting, and project management services. The company operates 42,000 kilometers of water pipes; and 78,000 km of wastewater pipes.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for United Utilities Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Utilities Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.