UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Shares Sold by Lincoln National Corp

Lincoln National Corp lowered its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,750 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 201 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $4,462,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC increased its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 9.5% in the first quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 518 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Domani Wealth LLC grew its position in UnitedHealth Group by 0.7% in the first quarter. Domani Wealth LLC now owns 3,542 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,806,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its position in UnitedHealth Group by 44.0% in the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 17,711 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $9,032,000 after acquiring an additional 5,414 shares during the period. Salvus Wealth Management LLC grew its position in UnitedHealth Group by 23.5% in the first quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC now owns 782 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $399,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. Finally, Lake Street Financial LLC grew its position in UnitedHealth Group by 42.9% in the first quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 3,706 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,890,000 after acquiring an additional 1,112 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on UNH shares. Argus increased their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $580.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 25th. SVB Leerink raised their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $600.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $549.00 to $556.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $570.00 to $587.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $600.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, UnitedHealth Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $582.50.

UnitedHealth Group Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE UNH opened at $535.06 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $500.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The business has a 50-day moving average of $506.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $499.44. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 1 year low of $383.12 and a 1 year high of $553.29.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.24 by $0.33. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 25.45% and a net margin of 5.95%. The business had revenue of $80.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.70 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 21.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UnitedHealth Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 20th were issued a $1.65 dividend. This is an increase from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.45. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 16th. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is presently 34.46%.

Insider Activity at UnitedHealth Group

In related news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $493.25, for a total value of $1,233,125.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,220,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $601,765,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Frederick William Mcnabb III purchased 89 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $504.32 per share, for a total transaction of $44,884.48. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 11,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,678,138.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $493.25, for a total value of $1,233,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,220,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $601,765,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 130,144 shares of company stock worth $69,269,555 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Profile

(Get Rating)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; health and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.