Universal Co. (UVV) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 6th

Universal Co. (NYSE:UVV – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, October 10th will be given a dividend of 0.79 per share on Monday, November 7th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th.

Universal Price Performance

UVV opened at $52.06 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $57.79 and a 200 day moving average of $57.14. Universal has a 52-week low of $46.24 and a 52-week high of $64.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.96 and a beta of 0.57.

Universal (NYSE:UVV – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter. Universal had a return on equity of 6.85% and a net margin of 3.99%. The business had revenue of $646.97 million during the quarter.

Insider Transactions at Universal

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, VP Preston Douglas Wigner sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.27, for a total value of $225,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 46,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,605,244.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, VP Preston Douglas Wigner sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.27, for a total transaction of $225,080.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 46,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,605,244.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Robert C. Sledd sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.82, for a total value of $127,640.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,288 shares in the company, valued at $784,220.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 10,000 shares of company stock valued at $605,640. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Universal by 18.5% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of Universal by 2.6% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 21,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,310,000 after buying an additional 552 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in shares of Universal by 13.7% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 4,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 564 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Universal by 10.3% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,000 after buying an additional 703 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Universal by 4.5% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 22,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,324,000 after buying an additional 974 shares during the last quarter. 80.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Universal

Universal Corporation processes and supplies leaf tobacco and plant-based ingredients worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Tobacco Operations and Ingredients Operations. It is involved in the procuring, financing, processing, packing, storing, and shipping leaf tobacco for sale to manufacturers of consumer tobacco products.

