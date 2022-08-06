Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED) Announces $0.30 Quarterly Dividend

Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 4th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be given a dividend of 0.30 per share by the semiconductor company on Friday, September 30th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th.

Universal Display has increased its dividend payment by an average of 49.4% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 5 consecutive years. Universal Display has a payout ratio of 22.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Universal Display to earn $5.17 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 23.2%.

Shares of NASDAQ:OLED traded up $6.36 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $125.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 884,556 shares, compared to its average volume of 354,352. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $113.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $134.65. Universal Display has a 1 year low of $98.71 and a 1 year high of $220.23. The firm has a market cap of $5.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.46.

Universal Display ( NASDAQ:OLED Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by ($0.13). Universal Display had a return on equity of 16.84% and a net margin of 31.80%. The company had revenue of $136.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $151.21 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Universal Display will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OLED. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Universal Display by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 22,569 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,768,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Universal Display by 2.0% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 9,647 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,610,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Universal Display by 7.8% in the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,999 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,335,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Universal Display during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,005,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Universal Display during the first quarter valued at approximately $783,000. 71.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on OLED. Cowen decreased their price objective on Universal Display from $175.00 to $145.00 in a report on Friday. Cowen reduced their target price on Universal Display from $175.00 to $145.00 in a report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Universal Display from $165.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of Universal Display from $165.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Universal Display from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $190.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Universal Display presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.30.

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in display and solid-state lighting applications. It owns, exclusively licenses, or has sole rights to sublicense approximately 5,500 issued and pending patents worldwide.

