Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.13 EPS

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The semiconductor company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.13), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $136.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $151.21 million. Universal Display had a net margin of 31.80% and a return on equity of 16.84%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.85 EPS. Universal Display updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.
Shares of NASDAQ OLED traded up $6.36 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $125.41. 884,556 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 354,352. The company’s 50 day moving average is $113.46 and its 200 day moving average is $134.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.46. Universal Display has a one year low of $98.71 and a one year high of $220.23.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. Universal Display’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.17%.
Several equities research analysts recently commented on OLED shares. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Universal Display from $165.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Bank of America lowered shares of Universal Display from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $190.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Universal Display from $175.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Friday. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Universal Display from $175.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Universal Display from $225.00 to $192.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.30.
Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in display and solid-state lighting applications. It owns, exclusively licenses, or has sole rights to sublicense approximately 5,500 issued and pending patents worldwide.
