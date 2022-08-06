UnlimitedIP (UIP) 1-Day Volume Reaches $277,831.00

UnlimitedIP (UIP) traded 0.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on August 6th. UnlimitedIP has a market capitalization of $515,925.30 and approximately $277,831.00 worth of UnlimitedIP was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, UnlimitedIP has traded down 3.8% against the U.S. dollar. One UnlimitedIP coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $23,086.42 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004332 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004328 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00003953 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00003643 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002215 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.58 or 0.00132479 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.80 or 0.00033795 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.57 or 0.00067464 BTC.

About UnlimitedIP

UnlimitedIP is a coin. Its genesis date was December 26th, 2017. UnlimitedIP’s total supply is 2,839,985,525 coins and its circulating supply is 1,539,985,525 coins. The official website for UnlimitedIP is www.unlimitedip.io. UnlimitedIP’s official Twitter account is @IPStock_ips and its Facebook page is accessible here.

UnlimitedIP Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The UnlimitedIP (UIP) is a new smart trading platform. It uses influential blockchain technology like any other dispersed ledgers. Moreover, traceability is essential to the company. Safety to make it fiddle proof is also essential. There are also hash algorithms and timestamp asymmetric encryption protocols. The UIP Token is designed for basic services and transactions on the currency platform. Each of the UIP tokens has its IP and cannot be used in a universal manner. So, what is the token actually good for? It’s designed to be used for many different purposes. This includes when someone is using it for recreational copyright transactions. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UnlimitedIP directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade UnlimitedIP should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase UnlimitedIP using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

