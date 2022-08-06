Uptrennd 1-Day Volume Tops $3.00 (1UP)

Uptrennd (1UP) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on August 5th. Uptrennd has a total market capitalization of $38,256.46 and $3.00 worth of Uptrennd was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Uptrennd coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Uptrennd has traded down 2.8% against the dollar.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0864 or 0.00000372 BTC.
- AXEL (AXEL) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000794 BTC.
- CONTRACOIN (CTCN) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00003285 BTC.
- Ondori (RSTR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $14.92 or 0.00064197 BTC.
- WebDollar (WEBD) traded 43.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Tachyon Protocol (IPX) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000011 BTC.
- Netbox Coin (NBX) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- Blockburn (BURN) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Donu (DONU) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000015 BTC.
Uptrennd Profile
Uptrennd (1UP) is a coin. Uptrennd’s total supply is 995,554,318 coins and its circulating supply is 401,460,369 coins. Uptrennd’s official Twitter account is @Uptrennd. The official website for Uptrennd is www.uptrennd.com.
