Uptrennd 1-Day Volume Tops $3.00 (1UP)

Uptrennd (1UP) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on August 5th. Uptrennd has a total market capitalization of $38,256.46 and $3.00 worth of Uptrennd was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Uptrennd coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Uptrennd has traded down 2.8% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0864 or 0.00000372 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000794 BTC.

CONTRACOIN (CTCN) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00003285 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $14.92 or 0.00064197 BTC.

WebDollar (WEBD) traded 43.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tachyon Protocol (IPX) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Netbox Coin (NBX) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Blockburn (BURN) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Donu (DONU) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Uptrennd Profile

Uptrennd (1UP) is a coin. Uptrennd’s total supply is 995,554,318 coins and its circulating supply is 401,460,369 coins. Uptrennd’s official Twitter account is @Uptrennd. The official website for Uptrennd is www.uptrennd.com.

Buying and Selling Uptrennd

According to CryptoCompare, “Uptrennd is an online community that pays users to post content. Users will be paid for creating posts, commenting, sharing content, and engaging with sponsored content. The value of these points comes from funneling over 90% of the advertisement revenue directly into the Uptrennd ecosystem.Uptrennd is an optimized social media platform fusion. Uptrennd will bring blogs, social feeds, videos, music, and news to one all-encompassing home. Uptrennd is a movement to shift the wealth from corporations to individuals. This ecosystem empowers users to financially thrive through contributing online content. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Uptrennd directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Uptrennd should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Uptrennd using one of the exchanges listed above.

