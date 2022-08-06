Uptrennd (1UP) Tops 1-Day Volume of $3.00

Uptrennd (1UP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on August 6th. Uptrennd has a total market cap of $38,166.07 and approximately $3.00 worth of Uptrennd was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Uptrennd has traded 4.9% lower against the dollar. One Uptrennd coin can now be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Uptrennd

1UP is a coin. Uptrennd’s total supply is 995,554,318 coins and its circulating supply is 401,460,369 coins. Uptrennd’s official website is www.uptrennd.com. Uptrennd’s official Twitter account is @Uptrennd.

Uptrennd Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Uptrennd is an online community that pays users to post content. Users will be paid for creating posts, commenting, sharing content, and engaging with sponsored content. The value of these points comes from funneling over 90% of the advertisement revenue directly into the Uptrennd ecosystem.Uptrennd is an optimized social media platform fusion. Uptrennd will bring blogs, social feeds, videos, music, and news to one all-encompassing home. Uptrennd is a movement to shift the wealth from corporations to individuals. This ecosystem empowers users to financially thrive through contributing online content. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Uptrennd directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Uptrennd should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Uptrennd using one of the exchanges listed above.

