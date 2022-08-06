Urban Edge Properties (UE) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 14th

Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 4th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of 0.16 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, September 30th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th.

Urban Edge Properties has a payout ratio of 148.8% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect Urban Edge Properties to earn $1.24 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.64 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 51.6%.

NYSE UE traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $15.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,123,986 shares, compared to its average volume of 730,280. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $15.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.59. The company has a current ratio of 3.33, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. Urban Edge Properties has a 1-year low of $14.22 and a 1-year high of $19.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of 20.45 and a beta of 1.52.

Urban Edge Properties ( NYSE:UE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.20). Urban Edge Properties had a return on equity of 8.82% and a net margin of 21.07%. The firm had revenue of $99.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $97.89 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Urban Edge Properties will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Urban Edge Properties in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Urban Edge Properties in the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Urban Edge Properties in the 1st quarter worth about $388,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 94.1% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 24,825 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $474,000 after purchasing an additional 12,032 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 143.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 34,601 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $677,000 after purchasing an additional 20,413 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on UE. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Urban Edge Properties from $16.00 to $14.25 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Compass Point dropped their target price on shares of Urban Edge Properties from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Urban Edge Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.31.

Urban Edge Properties is a NYSE listed real estate investment trust focused on managing, acquiring, developing, and redeveloping retail real estate in urban communities, primarily in the New York metropolitan region. Urban Edge owns 78 properties totaling 15.1 million square feet of gross leasable area.

