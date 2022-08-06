UREEQA Achieves Market Cap of $878,865.15 (URQA)

UREEQA (URQA) traded 2.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on August 6th. UREEQA has a total market cap of $878,865.15 and approximately $93.00 worth of UREEQA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, UREEQA has traded down 8.2% against the US dollar. One UREEQA coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0317 or 0.00000137 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded up 92% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004312 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $144.41 or 0.00622709 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001614 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002239 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.61 or 0.00015580 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

About UREEQA

UREEQA’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 27,700,089 coins. UREEQA’s official Twitter account is @ureeqa_inc.

UREEQA Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as UREEQA directly using U.S. dollars.

