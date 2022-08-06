UserTesting (NYSE:USER) Issues Q3 Earnings Guidance

UserTesting (NYSE:USER – Get Rating) updated its third quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $(0.09)-$(0.10) for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of ($0.12). The company issued revenue guidance of $47.5-$48.5 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $50.42 million. UserTesting also updated its FY 2022 guidance to -$0.33–$0.31 EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. William Blair reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of UserTesting in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Raymond James decreased their target price on UserTesting from $14.00 to $9.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on UserTesting from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on UserTesting from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on UserTesting from $14.00 to $9.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $12.10.

UserTesting Price Performance

Shares of USER stock traded down $1.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $4.87. 545,380 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 243,042. UserTesting has a 1 year low of $4.14 and a 1 year high of $15.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $5.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.20.

UserTesting Company Profile

UserTesting ( NYSE:USER Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $45.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.58 million. The business’s revenue was up 47.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that UserTesting will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UserTesting, Inc engages in the operation of a software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform that enables organizations to know experiences of people as they engage with products, designs, apps, processes, concepts, or brands in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its platform captures customer perspectives from targeted audiences who share their thoughts for digital, real-world, or omnichannel experiences.

Featured Articles

