Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE) Shares Sold by Banco Santander S.A.

Banco Santander S.A. lowered its stake in Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE – Get Rating) by 69.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 393,786 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 878,791 shares during the quarter. Banco Santander S.A.’s holdings in Vale were worth $7,872,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital International Investors grew its position in shares of Vale by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 203,688,052 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,855,813,000 after purchasing an additional 16,114,413 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vale by 916.4% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 12,794,140 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $179,373,000 after acquiring an additional 11,535,429 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in Vale by 76.4% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 24,691,781 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $346,178,000 after purchasing an additional 10,693,528 shares during the period. Soroban Capital Partners LP purchased a new position in Vale during the fourth quarter worth approximately $107,884,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Vale by 105.2% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 8,999,759 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $126,177,000 after purchasing an additional 4,614,704 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.37% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on VALE shares. BNP Paribas downgraded Vale from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Clarkson Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Vale in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Vale in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Vale from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Vale from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.65.

Vale Stock Up 2.6 %

Vale Cuts Dividend

Shares of Vale stock opened at $13.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Vale S.A. has a 1-year low of $11.16 and a 1-year high of $21.36. The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.73 and a 200-day moving average of $16.70. The company has a market capitalization of $65.99 billion, a PE ratio of 3.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.93.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.3907 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. This represents a yield of 21.9%. Vale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.54%.

Vale Profile

Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Ferrous Minerals and Base Metals segments. The Ferrous Minerals segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, ferroalloys, and other ferrous products; and provides related logistic services.

Featured Stories

