Valobit (VBIT) Price Hits $0.0178 on Exchanges

Valobit (VBIT) traded 15.5% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on August 6th. In the last week, Valobit has traded up 29% against the dollar. One Valobit coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0178 or 0.00000077 BTC on popular exchanges. Valobit has a total market capitalization of $21.36 million and approximately $55,141.00 worth of Valobit was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded up 115% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000007 BTC.
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004321 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $154.97 or 0.00669620 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001616 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002240 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.73 or 0.00016112 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
Valobit Coin Profile
Valobit’s total supply is 1,600,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,200,806,964 coins. The official website for Valobit is valobit.io. Valobit’s official Twitter account is @Valobitio and its Facebook page is accessible here.
