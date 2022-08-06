Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

StockNews.com cut shares of Valvoline (NYSE:VVV – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Valvoline from $44.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, June 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Valvoline from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and lifted their target price for the company from $30.00 to $36.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Valvoline from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $38.67.

Valvoline Stock Performance

Valvoline stock opened at $28.68 on Tuesday. Valvoline has a fifty-two week low of $26.69 and a fifty-two week high of $37.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $30.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.24, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.74. The company has a market capitalization of $5.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.95 and a beta of 1.33.

Valvoline Dividend Announcement

Valvoline ( NYSE:VVV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.48. Valvoline had a return on equity of 220.52% and a net margin of 12.30%. The business had revenue of $886.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $887.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Valvoline will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. Valvoline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.83%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Valvoline

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Valvoline by 588.2% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,414 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 5,482 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Valvoline during the fourth quarter worth about $12,823,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Valvoline by 62.1% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 12,580 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $469,000 after buying an additional 4,821 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its holdings in Valvoline by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 113,762 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,242,000 after buying an additional 10,872 shares during the period. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Valvoline during the 4th quarter worth about $3,606,000. 91.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Valvoline

Valvoline Inc manufactures, markets, and supplies, engine and automotive maintenance products and services. It operates through two segments, Retail Services and Global Products. The company offers lubricants for passenger car, light duty, and heavy duty; antifreeze/coolants for original equipment manufacturers; functional and maintenance chemicals, such as brake fluids and power steering fluids, as well as specialty coatings for automotive and industrial applications; and oil and air filters for light-duty vehicles.

Featured Stories

