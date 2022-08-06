Van Elle (LON:VANL) Trading Down 4.4%

Van Elle Holdings plc (LON:VANL – Get Rating) shares dropped 4.4% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 42 ($0.51) and last traded at GBX 43.50 ($0.53). Approximately 23,805 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 56% from the average daily volume of 53,985 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 45.50 ($0.56).

Van Elle Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of £44.80 million and a P/E ratio of 4,435.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 41.15 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 42.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.32, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.41.

Van Elle Company Profile

Van Elle Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ground engineering services in the United Kingdom. The company offers various piling services, including augered piling services, such as continuous flight auger, sectional flight auger, cased auger, rotary bored, and case secant piling services; driven piling services comprising steel piling and driven piling services; and drilled piling services.

